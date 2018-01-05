Noteworthy Notes to close after two years in Harper Court

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

After operating two years in Harper Court, Noteworthy Notes, 5231 S. Harper Court, will officially close on Thursday, Feb.1.

“It’s been a great experience we’re sad to leave Hyde Park,” said Cindy Rudman, owner of the Stationery store Noteworthy Notes. “Having two locations was more difficult than I expected to be.”

The Stationery gift store specialized in gifts, personalized stationery, and invitations.

Rudman, a University of Chicago graduate, first opened the Hyde Park location of her store in 2015, after establishing her first location in the Lakeview neighborhood at 3629 N. Halsted St. in 2000.

According to Rudman, the store will host a clearance sale from Jan. 5 through the end of the month.

