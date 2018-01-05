U. of C. Democrat group hosts Attorney General Candidate Forum at First Unitarian Church on Monday

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

The University of Chicago Democrats and the College Democrats of Illinois will host an Attorney General Candidate Forum on Monday, Jan. 8, from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. at First Unitarian Church of Chicago, 5650 S Woodlawn Ave.

The event will be moderated by NBC 5 News Political Reporter Mary Ann Ahern.

The Illinois Attorney General is the highest legal officer of the state of Illinois in the United States. Originally an appointed office, it is now an elected office.

In September 2017, Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan, announced that she would not seek re-election this year.

Democrat candidates vying for the seat including State Sen. Kwame Raoul (D-13), Federal Prosecutor Scott Drury, Assistant Attorney General and Federal Prosecutor Sharon Fairley, Attorney Aaron Goldstein, Federal Prosecutor Renato Mariotti, Mayor of Highland Park Nancy Rotering, Former Illinois Governor Patt Quinn and Attorney Jesse Ruiz will be in attendance, or have a representative in attendance, to answer questions from Ahern and the audience.

