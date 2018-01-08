Blackstone Library to host roundtable discussion on Southside Gentrification

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

The Blackstone Public Library, 4904 S. Lake Park Ave., will host an event entitled “Southside Gentrification: Pros and Cons,” on Saturday, Jan. 27, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The event is sponsored by Chicago Metro South Organization For Action (OFA) and will allow community members to participate in a roundtable discussion on the advantages and disadvantages of gentrification.

The event is also a part of the library’s “History and Genealogy” series, designed for adults and teens.

For more information on how to attend the Blackstone Library’s event “Southside Gentrification: Pros and Cons,” contact Cynthia Clark at 312-802-7015.

j.phillips@hpherald.com