Harper Theater temporarily closed due to water pipes bursting in the building

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

Harper Theater, 5238 S. Harper Ave., was forced to close temporarily on Monday, Jan. 8, due to water pipes bursting in the upper level of the building, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

According to an eyewitness that was in the building, a little after 1:30 p.m. the water pipes busted in the building’s upper level due to last weeks freezing temperatures.

After the incident, the Chicago Fire Department was forced to shut down the water in the building, which led to Harper Theater’s decision to close for the day.

As of Herald press time, the theater’s re opening date is pending.

j.phillips@hpherald.com