U. of C. to host discussion on gun violence with Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

Cook County State’s Attorney, Kim Foxx will join the University of Chicago’s Harris School of Public Policy for a discussion on gun violence at noon on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

The discussion will focus on the intersection of activism, research, policy and enforcement in addressing gun violence in our nation’s cities. The panel for the discussion will also examine how evidence based approaches can prevent violence.

Tamar Manasseh, founder and president of Mothers Against Senseless Killings and others will join Foxx for the panel discussion. MASK is an organization that seeks to prevent and disrupt violence in targeted communities by promoting good health and addressing safety issues. MASK is headquartered on the 7500 block of South Stewart Avenue and the organization has a branch in Hyde Park.

The event will be livestreamed on the Harris Periscope, www.pscp.tv/HarrisPolicy page.

t.hill@hpherald.com