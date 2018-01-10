Carrillo withdraws from 25th District race

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Ana Guajardo Carrillo, a community leader and non-profit executive from Chicago’s Southeast Side, announced on Tuesday, Jan. 9, that she will no longer run in the 2018 Democratic Primary for Illinois State Representative of the 25th District.

The Illinois State Board of Elections website reported Carrillo withdrew her nomination at around 2:47 p.m.

The seat became available after State Rep. Barbara Flynn Currie (D-25), Democratic Majority Leader, who currently occupies the post, announced in September that she would not seek another term.

The 25th House District includes Hyde Park, Kenwood, Woodlawn, South Shore, South Chicago and East Side.

Carrillo, who was endorsed by Ald. Sadlowski-Garza (10th), made her announcement for her candidacy on Tuesday, Nov. 7, at the Gorditas Loli’s Mexican Restaurant, 3522 E. 106th St.

According to her announcement in November, Carrillo was born and raised in South Chicago. Her father was a union steelworker who moved the family to the area to work in the steel mills in the early 1970s.

The remaining candidates running for the 25th House District seat will participate in the People United For Action and the United Working Families candidate forum for the 25th Representative District on Thursday, Jan. 11, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Anne Marie Miles, Curtis Tarver II, Adrienne Irmer, Grace Chan McKibben, Angelique Collins, Ebonie Davis and Flynn Rush will be in attendance. William Calloway, whose signatures are being challenged, will not be in attendance.

