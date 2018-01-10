The DuSable Museum to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in daylong celebration

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

The DuSable Museum of African American History, 740 E. 56th Place, will host an event in honor and celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The event entitled “The Dream: Fifty Years Later,” will take place on Monday, Jan. 15, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“The DuSable Museum is proud to present our annual King Day celebration, which has become by far our busiest day of the year,” said Perri Irmer, president of the museum. “The DuSable’s mission and the legacy of Dr. King are now more important than ever.”

The event is designed to honor the Civil Rights leader and Noble Peace Prize winner, during a annual “King Day Celebration” which will include activities such as: a spoken-word salute to Dr. King; storytelling for children; arts and crafts workshops; performances by local choirs; family-friendly films dedicated to Dr. King’s legacy; oral history recording, and dance and poetry with Move Me Soul.

In addition to the day-long activities, attendees will also have the opportunity to view special productions by actress/vocalist Joan Collaso, actor Marcus Gentry, and the Congo Square Theater Company, which will include a very special “Ignite Talk” session discussing, “The Dream: Fifty Years Later.”

The “Ignite Talks” session will consist of short “lightening” talks that will focus on particular topics with the aid of an automatically moving PowerPoint presentation.

Each speaker will be allowed to have up to ten minutes to present their views on the Civil Rights Movement in the 50 years since Dr. King’s death. Following the talk will be an audience Q & A.

The day will also include live broadcasts hosted by Chicago’s first and only African American-owned radio station WVON-1690 AM, and 106.3 FM Chicago’s R&B.

