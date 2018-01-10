MSI to celebrate African Americans in Science and Art

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

The Museum of Science and Industry (MSI), 5700 S. Lake Shore Dr., will celebrate scientific and artistic contributions of African Americans during its annual Black Creativity program beginning Monday, Jan. 15.

Black Creativity, which extends through Black History Month, welcomes the public to explore scientific breakthroughs and creative works of African Americans. The program includes an art exhibition and hands-on workshops.

Featured exhibits include the Juried Art Exhibition, the nation’s longest-running exhibition of African American art. The gallery displays 100 artworks from professional and aspiring African American artists. MSI has run the exhibit annually since 1970.

From the exhibition, a panel of judges will select first, second and third place overall show winners as well as winners in each medium category and overall in the youth category. The winners will be recognized at a Juried Art Reception that will be held on Thursday, February 15 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Also, featured in the Black Creativity program is the Innovation Studio, where guests create solutions while learning about scientific and technological breakthroughs of African-American pioneers in science, technology, engineering, and medicine.

Guests will have the chance to speak with experts in the arts and sciences through a career showcase on Saturday, Feb. 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. During the school day, MSI will also host “Jr. Science Cafés” where school groups can reserve 30-minute sessions with a scientist or engineer during Black Creativity.

MSI will also host a Black Creativity Gala on Saturday, Jan. 27, to raise funds to support programming offered within the exhibit.

The Juried Art Exhibition and Innovation Studio will be open for viewing through Wednesday, Feb. 21.

These programs are all included in Museum Entry. Illinois residents can receive free Museum Entry on Jan. 11, 15-18, 22-25, and 29-31. In February free museum entry is 1,5-8, 12-15, 20-22, and 26-27.

MSI is open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

t.hill@hpherald.com