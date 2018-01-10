A belated Happy New Year to the readers of the Hyde Park Herald from the Scouting community of Hyde Park! With the new year comes a new segment entitled, Scouting Spirit! In this segment, the Scouting community of Hyde Park will provide an update on the activities, events, service and achievements of the Scouts in our community.

This will be a cooperative effort by the Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts and Girls Scouts of Hyde Park. The Scouting Units represented are Boy Scout Troop 512 of United Church of Hyde Park, Boy Scout Troop 599 of University Church of Hyde Park, Cub Scout Pack 3599 of Augustana Lutheran Church of Hyde Park and Girl Scout Brownies from Troop 20396, Juniors and Cadettes from Troop 20089 all sponsored by United Church of Hyde Park.

Hyde Park is fortunate to have both a long history of Scouting and six active Scouting units in the community. Scouting, both Boy and Girl Scouts, serves our youth from ages 6 to 17. Through Scouting, youth learn about Service, Leadership, and Accomplishment. With the support of parents, family and approved volunteers, Scouts engage in fun activities, challenging adventures, community service projects, make new friends and discover the importance of cooperation, citizenship, responsibility and physical fitness in their everyday lives. Each Scouting group is committed to building the character, confidence, citizenship, knowledge and leadership skills of our youth. Although Scouting in Hyde Park is sponsored by churches, Scouting in Hyde Park is fully inclusive of all faiths, nationalities and backgrounds.

For more information about any of the specific Scouting Units, please contact the e-mail for the respective Units listed below:

Unit E-mail Meeting dates/times

Troop 512 hptroop512@gmail.com every Friday: 7-8:30 pm 1448 East 53rd Street United Church of Hyde Park

Boy Scouts: Boys aged 11+/6th Grade and above

Troop 599 Troop599Chicago@gmail.com every Monday: 6:45-8:15 pm 5655 S University Avenue University Church of Hyde Park

Boy Scouts: Boys aged 11+/6th Grade and above

Pack 3599 cubscoutsinhydepark@gmail.com 1st, 3rd and 5th Fridays 6:45-8 pm

5500 South University Ave Augustana Lutheran Church of Hyde Park

Cub Scouts: Boys aged 6-10/Kindergarten to 5th Grade

Troop 20396 GStroop20396@gmail.com alternating Saturdays 2-4 pm

1448 East 53rd Street United Church of Hyde Park Brownies: 2nd and 3rd Graders

Troop 20089 gstroop20089@gmail.com alternating Saturdays 2-4 pm

1448 East 53rd Street United Church of Hyde Park

Juniors 4th-5th Graders

Troop 20089 gstroop20089@gmail.com every Friday 7-8:30 pm

1448 East 53rd Street United Church of Hyde Park

Cadettes 6th-8th Graders

In the coming issues, we will share our experiences with you to continue the long tenure and tradition of Scouting in Hyde Park. Thank you for your support of Scouting and for reading this column. Yours in Scouting!