Street closures coming to Hyde Park due to filming project next week

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

Part of Blackstone Avenue will be closed to traffic next Tuesday due to the filming of a commercial in the neighborhood.

York Production studio in collaboration with the Chicago Film Office, and the Chicago Police Department will be filming scenes in the Hyde Park area for an upcoming commercial on Monday, Jan. 15, from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. and Tuesday, Jan. 16, from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

According to a statement from York Production, the filming of the commercial will take place on the East Side of Blackstone Avenue between 51st Street/Hyde Park Boulevard and 50th Street. Company vehicles and equipment for filming will be on the streets and No Parking and Tow Zone signs will be posted between the hours of 5 a.m. and 9 p.m.

“We are working with the Chicago Film Office and the Chicago Police Department to ensure a safe and positive filming experience,” said Gretchen Brown, location manager of York Production. “We look forward to filming in your neighborhood and thank you in advance for your patience and cooperation.”

