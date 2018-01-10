January 10, 2018 Week In Photos AYSO youth soccer league organizer Louise McCurry directs players as Julian Koehler brings the ball in during a scrimmage. The AYSO region 751 youth soccer league held its first indoor soccer practice Saturday afternoon. Practice is held at the Nichols Park Fieldhouse, 1355 E. 53rd St. – Spencer Bibbs Coach Ben Smith-Donald and team member Julian Koehler talk with other players Saturday afternoon during the AYSO region 751 youth soccer league’s first indoor soccer practice at the Nichols Park Fieldhouse, 1355 E. 53rd St. – Spencer Bibbs AYSO youth soccer league organizer Louise McCurry coaches as players play a scrimmage game Saturday afternoon during the AYSO region 751 youth soccer league’s first indoor soccer practice at the Nichols Park Fieldhouse, 1355 E. 53rd St. – Spencer Bibbs Ellaure Cortes paints a ceramic bowl Saturday afternoon during a “Dinner and Tea Party ” event at The Smart Museum of Art, 5550 S. Greenwood Ave. – Spencer Bibbs Thomas Schmidt and his daughter Charlotte paint ceramic plates Saturday afternoon during a family day event titled, “Dinner and Tea Party ” at The Smart Museum of Art, 5550 S. Greenwood Ave. – Spencer Bibbs Members rehearse for the Revival’s Winter Sketch Comedy Review titled, “HYDE YA KIDS, HYDE YA PARK” Wednesday evening, Jan. 3. The performance opens Saturday, Jan. 20, at The Revival, 1160 E. 55th St. – Spencer Bibbs Members rehearse for the Revival’s Winter Sketch Comedy Review titled, “HYDE YA KIDS, HYDE YA PARK” Wednesday evening, Jan. 3. The performance opens Saturday, Jan. 20, at The Revival, 1160 E. 55th St. – Spencer Bibbs Hyde Park residents (left to right) Genera Cunningham, Webley Lance, Mei-Mei Clark and Ricky Ball learn a native Chicago dance known as “Steppin’” Thursday, Jan. 4, during a class at Augustana Lutheran Church of Hyde Park, 5500 S. Woodlawn Ave. – Owen M. Lawson III The AYSO region 751 youth soccer league ages 10 to 14 years old pose for a team photo Saturday afternoon during the AYSO region 751 youth soccer league’s first indoor soccer practice at the Nichols Park Fieldhouse, 1355 E. 53rd St. First Row – Luke Randall, Jeffery Smith-Donald, Anika Melville, Julian Kouhler, Laurence Treadwell, Kristian Koehler Second Row – Javier Banks, Carlos Banks, Camilla Smith-Donald, Joseph Tammen, Elijah Tammen, Ash Pardee – Spencer Bibbs