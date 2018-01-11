Ray to host annual fundraiser at the Promontory next month

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

Ray Elementary School, 5631 S. Kimbark Ave., will host its third annual school fundraiser, Raise a Glass for Ray, at The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave., Thursday, Feb. 1., from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The $40 ticket includes beer, wine and appetizers. All proceeds from the evening will go towards the Friends of Ray School PTO, a nonprofit that supports the students and staff at Ray.

Hyde Park Native Bethany Pickens, an award winning pianist composer and piano instructor at Kenwood Academy High School, will perform alongside her trio at the event.

The Hyde Park Neighborhood Club, 5480 S. Kenwood Ave., will provide childcare for school age children from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. the night of the event for $20 per child plus $10 per sibling, which includes a dinner and fun activities. Ray students will not have school on Friday, Feb. 2.

To purchase tickets, visit http://rayschool.weebly.com/raise-a-glass-for-ray.html Tickets will also be available at the door the day of the event for $45.

