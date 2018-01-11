Woman found dead in apartment fire identified

By TONIA HILL

A woman that was found dead last month after a fire in an apartment building in Hyde Park has been identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Faye Yates, 68, was found dead in an apartment building in the 5400 block of South Cornell Avenue, on Thursday, Dec. 7, according to Chicago Police.

The Chicago Fire Department responded to a report of smoke in the hallway of the apartment building and arrived on the scene just before 5 a.m., last year.

Emergency responders forced Yates’ apartment door open in the building, and they found her next to the couch, according to Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford.

The fire began on the couch, and it was extinguished within half an hour according to reports.

The cause of and manner of death is pending, according to a spokeswoman with the Medical Examiner’s Office.

