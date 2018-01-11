Youth voter registration drive to be held at The Promontory

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Representatives from Stay Woke Go Vote.com will host a youth voter registration drive at The Promontory, 5211 S. Lake Park Ave., Saturday, Jan. 13, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The event will be a free student voter registration rally for both high school and college students who are eligible to vote during the next election season.

During the event, students will have the opportunity to register to vote and they will also be motivated by event organizers to convey a call to action, organize and encourage other young people and the adults in their lives to vote as well.

There will also be special appearances from Chicago rappers G Herbo and Phor from the VH1 show “Black Ink Crew Chicago.”

According to StayWokeGoVote, many 17-year-olds are eligible to vote in the March 2018 primary elections. U.S. citizens who will be 18 by Nov. 6, 2018, are also eligible to register and vote in the Illinois primary in March, even if they are still 17 on the date of the primary.

Voters who are eligible to vote in November will help shape the ballot in the primary, according to StayWokeGoVote.com. The group also believes that it is very important to get young voters involved early in the process and to get them in the system by the month of November.

Founder Charise Williams, a civic activist, said Stay Woke Go Vote is a collective of urban business professionals who came together to encourage African-American and Hispanic communities that refuse to sit on the sidelines and fight for a future that encourages a fair economy with good-paying jobs, racial justice, full equality for all, an end to climate change and a reformed criminal justice system.

The organization not only encourages voter registration but also promotes citizens to know their rights, get active, and volunteer.

