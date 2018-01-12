Blackstone Library to host Toastmasters Club in January
By JOSEPH PHILLIPS
Staff Writer
The Blackstone Library, 4904 S. Lake Park Ave., will host an event entitled “Bold Literary Talkers Toastmasters Club,” on Monday, Jan. 22, from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.
The event is designed to help participants ignite careers, grow relationships with people and become better speakers and presenters under a Toastmasters program.
The program is free and open to the public.
For more information on the Blackstone Library’s “Bold Literary Talkers Toastmasters Club” event, visit https://chipublib.bibliocommons.com