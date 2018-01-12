Obama Center exhibition team to host open house at Experimental Station

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

The exhibition design team for the Obama Presidential Center will host a “Studio Block” open house at Experimental Station, 6100 S. Blackstone Ave., on Monday, Jan. 15, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. to meet and engage with members of the community.

The design team consists of artists, architects, designers, and teachers. The team will develop the museum for the Obama Presidential Center, which also includes a forum, plaza, library and athletic center.

Dr. Louise Bernard, director of the museum for the Obama Center and Ralph Appelbaum Associates (RAA), will lead the exhibition design team. RAA is the design group behind the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.

The RAA-led exhibition design team includes several firms and individuals with expertise in media, lighting, and acoustics. Several Chicago-based design firms such as Civic Projects LLC and Normal and artists and educators Amanda Williams, Andres Hernandez and Norman Teague are a part of the team. Also, minority and women-owned businesses will perform almost half of the work for the Obama Center, according to a previous article in the Herald.

A presentation on the project will be offered at 4:30 p.m. and again at 6:30 p.m.

All ages are welcome there will also be activities for children.

The event is free and open to the public. To RSVP visit https://obamacenter.typeform.com/to/CI73MP.

