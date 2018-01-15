Hyde Park Art Center to host “Neighbors Night”

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

The Hyde Park Art Center, 5020 S. Cornell Ave., will host “Neighbors Night,” on Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The event is designed to host Hyde Park area neighbors for an evening of art-making, activities, music, films and, refreshments.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information on the Hyde Park Art center “Neighbors Night” event, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/hyde-park-art-center-12735860303.

