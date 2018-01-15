Person fatally struck by train at 47th Street

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

Authorities, on Monday, said a train fatally struck a pedestrian at the 47th Street Metra Line station.

The accident occurred at 11:37 a.m.

Train activity was shut down for about an hour due to the accident, according to a Metra spokesperson. The spokesperson declined to provided any further details about the incident.

As of 12:20 p.m. two tracks are operating north and south. Service alerts on Metra’s website indicate that inbound and outbound trains on the Metra Electric Line might be 10 to 40 minutes behind schedule.

Chicago Police said a death investigation is underway.

No further details are available at this time.

