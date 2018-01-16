Bergstein’s NY Deli Hyde Park closed after 4 years

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Bergstein’s NY Deli, 1164 E. 55th St., has closed permanently after four years of business in the Hyde Park area.

The company used its website to announce its closing and sent a thank you letter to the community.

“We want to thank the entire Hyde Park and University of Chicago Community for a wonderful 4 years,” said Owner William Davis, his family and the Bergstein’s NY Deli in the message.

The deli’s original location in Chicago Heights will remain open and the company will continue to serve Chicago through its catering service.

The deli recently rebranded its menu in June in an effort to attract more customers.

“We are redoing our menu,” Davis said in a past issue of the Herald. “We are trying to depart from the Bergstein’s NY Deli [name] and rebrand it as BNY Gourmet Sandwiches.”

Known as a family owned business from New York city, Davis mentioned that his goals for changing the menu back in June, included moving away from traditional heavy deli items such as corned beef, pastrami, and matzoh ball sandwiches to more salads, toppings, and new inventive sandwiches like Mediterranean Chicken and Turkey Avocado club.

The deli recently celebrated its grand re-opening in the month of July with live music and food samples for the community.

