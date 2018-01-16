MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to speak at IOP

By TONIA HILL

Lawrence O’Donnell, host of the Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell on MSNBC, will speak at the University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics, Jan. 24, at the Quadrangle Club, 1155 E. 57th St.

O’Donnell will discuss his new book “Playing With Fire: 1968 Election and the Transformation of American Politics.”

O’Donnell is an Emmy Award-winning executive producer and writer for his work on the television show The West Wing. He started his political career as a senior adviser to Daniel Patrick Moynihan who served as U.S. Senator for New York. He also led the Senate Committee on the Environment and Public Works and the Senate Finance Committee. Before his career in politics, O’Donnell was a writer for the New York Times and the Washington Post.

James Warren, chief media writer for the Poynter Institute, will moderate the conversation with O’Donnell. Warren is the former managing editor and Washington Bureau Chief for the Chicago Tribune, as well as a contributor to the Atlantic, Huffington Post, Vanity Fair, and more.

The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

To RSVP visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lawrence-odonnell-on-how-the-1968-election-transformed-america-registration-41059555235.

