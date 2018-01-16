Pedestrian struck by Metra Electric train identified

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

The pedestrian struck by a Metra Electric train on Monday morning has been identified.

A train near the 47th Street Metra Line station that was headed for University Park on Monday struck Lateasha K. Phillips, 31, of the 4700 Block of South Ingleside Avenue, according to Chicago Police.

The accident occurred at 11:37 a.m.

The train was not scheduled to stop at 47th street.

Phillips was pronounced dead at 11:55 a.m., according to a spokesperson for the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Train activity was shut down for about an hour yesterday due to the accident, according to a Metra spokesperson.

A death investigation is underway said Chicago Police on Monday.

t.hill@hpherald.com