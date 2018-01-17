Activists confront Aldermanic Black Caucus at City Hall

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

As members of the Aldermanic Black Caucus praised the Obama Foundation for its selection of minority-owned construction firms that will assist in building the Obama Center in Jackson Park, south side activists that are pushing for a Community Benefits Agreement (CBA) drowned out their words with chants calling for a CBA.

A CBA is a contract signed by community groups and a real estate developer that requires the developer to provide specific amenities and development to the local community or neighborhood.

Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) and Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd) gave remarks during a press conference at City Hall, 121 N. LaSalle, ahead of the full chamber meeting for the Chicago City Council on Jan. 17. While the aldermen were speaking, members of the Obama Library South Side Community Benefits Agreement (CBA) Coalition chanted “CBA! CBA! CBA!”, “Get it in writing!” and “You should be ashamed!”

The Coalition is calling for jobs to be set-aside for people in the community, protection for affordable housing and homeowners, support for and help with the creation of black-owned businesses, and help with strengthening neighborhood schools.

“African American owned businesses are the backbone of Chicago, and there are no four better companies to help build the Obama Presidential Center than those that have been selected by the Obama Foundation,” Hairston said. “It [the Obama Center] will impact the fifth ward, the third ward, and the twenty-fifth ward.”

The Presidential Partners consortium consists of four minority-owned construction firms: Power & Sons Construction, UJAMAA Construction Company, Brown & Momen, and Safeway Construction, which are located on the south and west sides of the city. The consortium falls under the umbrella of a newly formed joint venture known as the Lakeside Alliance, which includes the four minority-owned firms and the Turner Construction Company.

The Obama Foundation announced this month that it selected Lakeside Alliance as construction manager for the Obama Presidential Center giving 51 percent equity to minority firms in Chicago while Turner Construction Company, a New York-based firm will have a 49 percent stake.

At least half of the expected $300 million in subcontracts for the Obama Center will be awarded to “diverse suppliers,” said the foundation in a written statement, to ensure that “a significant percentage of the total project work hours are performed by minorities and residents from the project’s neighboring communities.”

Diverse suppliers, in this instance, include minority and women business enterprises as well as businesses owned by veterans, people with disabilities, and individuals who identify as LGBTQ.

There will be financial incentives for the group to meet the standards laid out by the Obama Foundation. The contract signed by the alliance also stipulates penalties for not meeting the terms set out by the foundation.

The coalition is also calling for an ordinance that would require the Obama Foundation and related entities to sign a CBA. Former U.S. President Barack Obama indicated that the Foundation would not sign a CBA last year.

Organizers through a CBA are attempting to get what the Obama Foundation has promised to the community in writing.

The two conflict because the Obama Foundation believes that it can meet the needs of the community without a CBA while organizers think a CBA is necessary and will be an added protection to ensure that the Foundation honors its commitment.

“The contractors that have been selected by the Obama Foundation went through a very rigorous process. They [contractors] have provided more than any CBA that they [referring to CBA coalition] came up with,” said Hairston following the press conference. “They not only vetted these construction companies, [but] they also pulled their records to make sure that they were not just fronts.”

The coalition today urged city council members to ensure that there is CBA before moving forward with Obama Center plans.

Obama said in a previous article in the Herald that the Foundation would implement standards on hiring, to ensure the community and residents benefit from the process based on the input from the community.

“It does not make sense to put this in writing because there is so much more that we don’t know that we are just learning,” Hairston said. “I don’t want to commit us to just be in a narrow box. This has never been done in an urban setting, and there a lot of things that we are discovering as we move forward with this that we need to include. We are just beginning.”

Hairston added that there are already stakeholders from the community who are at the table and advocating for what the coalition is requesting, “we are making sure that all of the things that they are asking for are being included. It’s already been done.”

The Obama Center was not introduced at City Council on Wednesday.

Last week, The Obama Foundation, Chicago Park District and Chicago Department of Transportation submitted separate plans to the Chicago Plan Commission that are necessary to green light the formation of the Barack Obama Presidential in Jackson Park.

All three submissions to the city are consistent with what was shared with the public including a few minor changes.

The Obama Foundation has an underground location for on-site parking for the Obama Center and has adjusted the design of the buildings that make up the campus. The Chicago Park District introduced a relocated track and field to replace what will be lost due to the construction of the Obama Center.

Lastly, the Chicago Department of Transportation introduced previously known roadway changes to accompany the design for the Obama Center with the suggestion of two additional pedestrian underpasses.

The Obama Foundation, Park District and Department of Transportation each submitted Lakefront Protection Ordinance plans to the Chicago Plan Commission last Wednesday.

The Plan Commission provides recommendations to the city council on development projects, plans and policies. The Obama Foundation also filed a planned development application with the city of Chicago.

Groundbreaking for the Obama Center is expected to begin in late 2018. The Obama Center will open its doors in 2021.

t.hill@hpherald.com