Hyde Park woman’s death ruled as an accident

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

The cause of death for a Hyde Park woman, who was found dead in an apartment in the 5400 block of Cornell Avenue after a fire has been ruled an accident, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Last month, emergency responders were dispatched to 68-year-old Faye Yates’ apartment building in response to a report of smoke in the hallway of the building.

Emergency responders forced Yates’ apartment door open in the building and found her next to the couch, according to Fire Department Spokesman Larry Langford.

The fire began on the couch and it was extinguished within half an hour, according to reports. Yates suffered thermal injuries from the apartment fire.

Cook Country Medical Examiner’s, on Wednesday, ruled Yates’ death as an accidental from the “probable careless use of smoking materials,” said Becky Schlikerman, spokeswoman for the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office by email.

