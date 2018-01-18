String of car break-ins during December

By TONIA HILL

On Wednesday, a Hyde Park resident made the Herald aware of a string of car break-ins that took place during December.

There were seven break-ins that occurred between Dec. 3 and Dec. 27 all of which happened in the evening as early as 8 p.m. and as late as 1 a.m. In some cases property was taken and in others windows were broken.

Here is a listing of each incident:

Sunday, Dec. 3, at 1 a.m. – A 29-year-old woman told authorities that when she returned to her parked vehicle in the 5500 block of South Hyde Park Boulevard, she discovered that the windows were broken.

Monday, Dec. 4, between the hours of 1 a.m. and 5 p.m. – A 53-year-old man told authorities that he noticed damage to his 2005 black Honda that was parked in the 5800 block of South Stony Island Avenue. The passenger window was broken, and items were taken from the car.

Friday, Dec. 15, at 9:30 p.m. – A 40-year-old woman told authorities that she went out to her car that was parked in the 1600 block of East 56th Street and discovered that it had been vandalized.

Saturday, Dec. 16, at 1 a.m. – A 43-year-old man told authorities that items were missing from his car that was parked in the 5500 block of South Harper Avenue.

Sunday, Dec. 17, at 8 p.m. – A 41-year-old man told authorities there was damage to his car and items were taken from it. The passenger side window was broken. The car was located in the 5700 block of South Stony Island Avenue.

Sunday, Dec. 17, at 9 p.m. – A 31-year-old woman told authorities her passenger side window of her car was broken and glass on the ground near her vehicle. It happened in the 5600 block of South Stony Island Avenue.

Wednesday, Dec. 27, at 10 p.m. – A 62-year-old woman told police that when she returned to her parked car, a 2015 Subaru Crosstrek, the passenger side window was broken. Her car was parked in the 1600 block of East 56th Street.

Chicago Police have not been given a description of the suspect(s) and said there is no one in custody.

