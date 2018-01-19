Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to speak at IOP 5th Anniversary event

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

The University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics will be celebrating its five-year anniversary next month with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada. Trudeau will give remarks and take questions from IOP Founder and Director David Axelrod.

The event will commemorate the IOP officially opening its doors in 2013. Over the last five years, the IOP has welcomed 1,000 guests as a part of its Speaker Series, hosted 98 fellows through its visiting Fellows Program, has supported 1,000 fully-funded student internships and has assisted over 500 students to participate in student-led civic engagement projects.

In an April 2013 interview with the Herald, Axelrod laid out his hopes for the IOP.

“My hope is that through the interactions that young people have here, through the programs in which they participate, the fellows with whom they interact, that they will become leaders,” Axelrod said. “That out of this group of students who are here today, and students who pass through this program, will come not just elected officials, but strategists, policy advisors, journalists [and] commentators.”

The anniversary event will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 7, more details on timing and RSVP information will be made available next week.

