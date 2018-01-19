Te Amo Boba Bar Cafe host soft opening in Hyde Park

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

The University of Chicago Campus North Residence Hall, 5500 S. University Ave., hosted a soft opening for its new business Te Amo Boba Bar Cafe, on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Te Amo Boba Bar Cafe, 1115 E. 55th St., will specialize in Taiwanese-style Milk Tea and other refreshing drinks such as flavored iced teas and fresh fruit freezes.

According to the University of Chicago, Te Amo is the final retail establishment to open in the campus North Residence Hall, joining InsomniaCookies, Timbuk2, Dollop Coffee, and Nella Pizza e Pasta.

The University of Chicago’s Campus North Residential Commons and Frank and Laura Baker Dining Commons opened for students in September 2016, along with street-level retail shops and amenities that are open to the public.

An official grand opening date for the café has not been set.

