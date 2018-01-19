UCPD issues alert on car jacking at Lake Park Avenue BP Gas Station

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

On Friday morning a car was stolen from the BP Gas Station on the 5100 block of South Lake Park Avenue, according to the University of Chicago Police Department.

The robbery occurred just after 8:30 a.m. on Friday.

University Police said two unknown people approached a driver at the BP Gas Station. One suspect was armed with a gun and demanded the victim’s car. The suspects got into the victim’s black Hyundai Sante Fe and drove southbound on Lake Park Avenue.

The victim reported no physical injuries.

The Chicago Police Department is investigating.

t.hill@hpherald.com