Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce to host first Chamber Check-In event of 2018

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

The Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce will host its first Chamber Check-In event of 2018, on Thursday, Feb. 1, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at a residential home in Kenwood located at 4949 S. Ellis Ave. Eva Loseth, a real estate agent at “At Properties,” will host the event.

During the Check-In Loseth will give attendees a preview of the 1938 French Revival Style Mansion, designed by Architect Lynn C. Jones, in advance of it entering the spring 2018 market.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information visit http://www.hydeparkchamberchicago.org.

j.phillips@hpherald.com