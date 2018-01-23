Blackstone Library to host financial author Wayne Demartra

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

The Blackstone Library, 4904 S. Blackstone Ave., will host an event entitled “Making the Most of Your Money in 2018,” on Wednesday, Jan. 24, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

Wayne DeMartra, an experienced network marketer, will host the event, as he will share tips with residents on handling finances through proper credit management from his new book “Simple Money and Credit Management Tips.”

According to his bio, DeMartra is experienced in helping entrepreneurs with credit issues and conducting small business seminars for the City of Chicago.

The event is a part of the Blackstone Library’s “Business, Law, and Money,” series.

For more information visit https://chipublib.bibliocommons.com.

j.phillips@hpherald.com