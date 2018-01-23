Driver injured in single car crash on Lake Shore Drive
By TONIA HILL
Staff Writer
A driver is in critical condition following a single car crash late on Monday night, Jan. 22.
The accident occurred at 11 p.m. near the 4700 block of S. Lake Shore Drive.
The driver, a 60-year-old man, was driving southbound in the northbound lanes on Lake Shore Drive when he struck a concrete barrier, according to Chicago Police.
He was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.
Police said charges are pending.