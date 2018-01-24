Le Cantanti di Chicago choir to host winter concert on Sunday

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

Le Cantanti di Chicago will host a concert entitled “Winter Journey,” on Sunday, Jan. 28, at 5 p.m. The concert will take place at the Hyde Park Union Church, 5600 S. Woodlawn Ave.

The Hyde Park – based women’s choir will dedicate its performance to the memory of Mary Rose Shaughnessy, a faithful member of the choir, who passed away on Monday night, Jan. 22.

The event will feature the launching and debut of the choir’s first CD – “Imbiana! Come Sing Together.”

For more information on the winter concert, visit www.lecantanti.org.

j.phillips@hpherald.com