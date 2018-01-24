January 24, 2018 Week In Photos Ben Hayworth (left) and Jade Checlair listen as Matt Bills (right) of Maverick Wines talks about white wines, last Friday, during 57th Street Wines’ one year anniversary celebration at 1448 E. 57th St. – Owen M. Lawson III Chicago Police Department 7th District Executive Officer Captain Rod Robinson leads a small group workshop on “Interactions With The Police” during The Imani Pearls Community Development Foundation’s and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Chi Omega Omega Chapter’s Martin Luther King Day of Service event “Mission Possible: Building a Better World” at Kenwood Academy High School, 5015 S. Blackstone Avenue, Monday, Jan. 15. – Marc Monaghan Mike Singleton and Alise Buford lead a small group workshop on “The Art of Dressing” during The Imani Pearls Community Development Foundation’s and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Chi Omega Omega Chapter’s Martin Luther King Day of Service event “Mission Possible: Building a Better World” at Kenwood Academy High School, 5015 S. Blackstone Avenue, Monday, Jan. 15. – Marc Monaghan Two hundred eighty three “Silent Seats,” representing the 283 young people under the age of 24 who were killed in Chicago during 2017, were labelled and left empty for an event culminating The Imani Pearls Community Development Foundation’s and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Chi Omega Omega Chapter’s Martin Luther King Day of Service event “Mission Possible: Building a Better World” at Kenwood Academy High School, 5015 S. Blackstone Avenue, Monday, Jan. 15. – Marc Monaghan (left to right) Tammara Wofford, Martin Luther King Day of Service Program Chairman, Hanneke Hall, Vice President and Program Chairman, and Anjanette Wallace, Martin Luther King Day of Service Program Co-Chairman, pose with some of the over two hundred twenty two young people who participated in the Imani Pearls Community Development Foundation’s and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Chi Omega Omega Chapter’s Martin Luther King Day of Service event “Mission Possible: Building a Better World” at Kenwood Academy High School, 5015 S. Blackstone Avenue, Monday, Jan. 15. – Marc Monaghan Kenwood Sophomore Serey Lewis(white uniform center) scores two points during a Thursday night basketball game against Hyde Park Academy High School at Kenwood High School, 5015 S. Blackstone Ave. – Owen M. Lawson III After taking the basketball from a rival team player, Kenwood Academy High School junior Talvin Wooten jumps to shoot a basket and scores two points during a Thursday night basketball game against Hyde Park Academy High School at Kenwood High School, 5015 S. Blackstone Ave. – Owen M. Lawson III Kenwood Head Coach Marlo Finner discusses a play with his team during a Thursday night basketball game against Hyde Park Academy High School at Kenwood High School, 5015 S. Blackstone Ave. – Owen M. Lawson III Kenwood Academy High School Junior Elijah Stewart (right) dribbles past Hyde Park Academy High School defender during a Thursday night basketball game at Kenwood High School, 5015 S. Blackstone Ave. – Owen M. Lawson III Brothers Lennon (left) and Daylen Latham create art work celebrating Civil Rights Leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life, Jan. 15, at the DuSable Museum of African American History, 740 E. 56th Pl. – Owen M. Lawson III The Chicago Children’s Choir sang a selection of spirituals and freedom songs during the University of Chicago’s 28th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Tuesday, Jan. 16, at Rockefeller Chapel, 5850 S. Woodlawn Ave. The keynote speaker for the celebration was Dorothy Butler Gillam who, in 1961 became the first African American female reporter for at the Washington Post. – Spencer Bibbs Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr., who worked closely with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during the Civil Rights Movement, attended the University of Chicago’s 28th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Tuesday, Jan. 16, at Rockefeller Chapel, 5850 S. Woodlawn Ave. The keynote speaker for the celebration was Dorothy Butler Gillam who, in 1961 became the first African American female reporter for at the Washington Post. – Spencer Bibbs Dorothy Butler Gilliam talks with her daughter, Vice Provost for Academic Leadership, Advancement and Diversity at the University of Chicago Melissa Gilliam during the University of Chicago’s 28th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Tuesday, Jan. 16, at Rockefeller Chapel, 5850 S. Woodlawn Ave. The keynote speaker for the celebration was Dorothy Butler Gillam who, in 1961 became the first African American female reporter for at the Washington Post. – Spencer Bibbs Louise Bernard, Museum Director at the future Obama Presidential Center, speaks to a full house during an Obama Foundation’s exhibition design team’s “Studio Block” community open house at Experimental Station, 6100 S. Blackstone Ave., Monday, Jan. 15. – Marc Monaghan Hyde Parker Mary Anton ponders her response to a question posed on a community blackboard during an Obama Foundation’s exhibition design team’s “Studio Block” community open house at Experimental Station, 6100 S. Blackstone Ave., Monday, Jan.15. – Marc Monaghan Obama Foundation’s exhibition design team member Andres Hernandez speaks with community members during the design team’s “Studio Block” a community open house at Experimental Station, 6100 S. Blackstone Ave., Monday, Jan. 15. – Marc Monaghan