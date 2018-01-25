Ald. Sophia King to host “Alderman on the Block” event at Jolly Pumpkin
By JOSEPH PHILLIPS
Staff Writer
Ald. Sophia King (4th) will host an “Alderman on the
Block,” event at Jolly Pumpkin Pizzeria Brewery, 5215 S. Harper Ave., on Monday, Jan. 29, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The event is designed for 4th Ward residents to meet one-on-one with King and her staff to discuss community-related issues.
According to the 4th ward office, each participant will be granted 15-minute meeting block sessions. No appointments needed.
For more information visit www.aldsophiaking.com.