Former shoe repair owner known as “Mayor of 57th Street” passed away

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

Constandinos “Gus” Lukis who was affectionately known as the “Mayor of 57th Street” has passed away, according to his son, Jim Lukis. Lukis passed away on Wednesday evening, Jan. 24, after suffering a stroke. He was 89.

Lukis owned the Hyde Park Shoe Rebuilder, 1451 E. 57th St., for over 50 years. The shop closed three years ago. He was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in mid-2014.

Lukis was born in Chicago in July 1929 and grew up in Greece before returning to the U.S He learned the craft of shoe repair from his great uncle, who once owned a store on 55th Street. He continued to work with his great uncle at his current store until he passed away in 1969.

He served countless customers including former U.S. President Barack Obama.

Memorial Service Information:

Visitation: Sunday, January 28

3pm to 9pm

At: Palos Gaidas Funeral Home

11028 Southwest Highway

Palos Hills, IL.

Funeral: Monday, January 29

Time: 10 am

Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church

111th & Roberts Road

Palos Hills, IL

Interment Bethania Cemetery

7701 Archer Rd.

Justice, IL

