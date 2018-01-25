South side man facing a gun charge following a stolen car crash in Hyde Park

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

Charges have been filed against a 21-year-old South side man who crashed a stolen car in Hyde Park this month.

Marshari Jones was arrested in the 5100 block of South Lake Park Ave., on Friday, Jan. 12.

Chicago Police saw Jones flee from a stolen vehicle after a traffic crash that occurred at 9:50 p.m.

Officers from the Grand Crossing precinct monitoring surveillance cameras from a police intelligence center saw Jones enter an occupied vehicle without the driver’s permission. Police located Jones and took him into custody.

Jones, of the 7600 block of South Eberhart Avenue, has been charged with one felony count aggravated unlawful use of a weapon without a FOID card of a concealed-carry permit and two misdemeanor counts of criminal trespass to a vehicle.

A loaded handgun was recovered from the stolen vehicle according to Chicago Police.

t.hill@hpherald.com