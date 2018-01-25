U of C students organize outside of the Booth School of Business to petition Bannon’s invitation to speak be revoked

By GABRIELLA CRUZ-MARTÍNEZ

Herald Intern

Students from the University of Chicago organized a protest Thursday morning at the Booth School of Business to demand the university withdraw an invitation from Steve Bannon to visit the campus as a speaker.

Around 100 students, alumni, and Hyde Park residents attended the demonstration after the Chicago Maroon reported Wednesday that Bannon, the founding member and executive chairman of the board of Breitbart News and former Chief Strategist to President Trump, accepted an invitation from Booth professor and Stigler Center Director Luigi Zingales.

“His presence on campus sends a clear message that the administration cares more about ‘freedom of expression’ than the lives and well-being of students, faculty, staff, and Hyde Park residents,” read the protest address organized by UChicago Young Democratic Socialist of America (YDSA), UChicago Student Action, Students Working Against Prisons, and UChicago Socialists.

“All of us who live here get to shape our community,” said Larisa Reznik, a U. of C. alumnus and Hyde Park resident who felt that the university’s freedom of speech rhetoric was flawed. “We are being addressed, and we are being called to respond and say that this is not a part of the community life that we are responsible for.”

In response to Bannon’s invitation, several faculty members at the University of Chicago have organized an open letter to President Robert Zimmer and Provost Daniel Diermeier of the university demanding the invitation be rescinded.

“The defense of freedom of expression cannot be taken to mean that white supremacy, anti-Semitism, misogyny, homophobia, anti-Catholicism, and Islamophobia must be afforded the rights and opportunity to be aired on a university campus,” read the faculty letter. “Our decisions about who we provide access cannot be separated from our country’s extensive historical legacies of oppression and inequality in which the University of Chicago is deeply embedded.”

The letter has gathered 42 faculty signatures, and asks faculty members at the University of Chicago interested in signing the petition to email: nobannonatuchicago@gmail.com .

“I firmly believe that the current problems in America cannot be solved by demonizing those who think differently but by addressing the causes of their dissatisfaction,” said Zingales in a statement issued Thursday morning.

“Hate cannot be defeated by hate, but only by reason,” Zingales said.

The University of Chicago released a statement Thursday morning saying the University was “deeply committed to upholding the values of academic freedom, the free expression of ideas, and the ability of faculty and students to invite speakers of their choice.”

While university officials have not confirmed the event, it would be Bannon’s first public event since leaving Breitbart News.

