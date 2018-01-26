Chicago Park District to host public meeting at South Shore Cultural Center

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

The Chicago Park District will host a public meeting at the South Shore Cultural Center, 7059 S. Shore Dr., on Wednesday, Jan. 31, to discuss the proposed merger of the Jackson and South Shore golf courses.

Last June, at a public meeting hosted at the South Shore Cultural Center, Tiger Woods’ TGR Design introduced conceptual designs for the proposed golf course merger.

The proposed professional golf courses will cost $30 million. If the proposal is approved, the present two golf courses would be transformed and combined into a single 18-hole championship course and a shorter course.

During the meeting on Wednesday, Beau Welling, senior design consultant for TGR Design will present “an updated golf routing which incorporates community feedback received during the South Lakefront Framework Plan process while maintaining Tiger Woods’ philosophy of playability for golfers of all skill levels,” said the Park District in a written statement.

The public meeting is a part of the Park District’s ongoing South Lakefront Plan process, and it will include updates to the golf course plans based on feedback from the community. Community members will also have the chance to provide input on the updated plans during the meeting.

The meeting will be styled like an open house and begin at 6 p.m. and will include a brief presentation that will start at 6:15 p.m.

“During the planning and designing process, feedback from stakeholders has been essential in helping shape each aspect of the project and ensuring the development of a sustainable framework plan, and we look forward to receiving additional input from the community on the revised golf plans for Jackson and South Shore Parks,” said Chicago Park District CEO and Superintendent Michael Kelly, in a written statement.

The new South Lakefront Framework Plan, which will be implemented over the next 10 years, is an updated version of the 1999 framework plan that includes Jackson Park, Washington Park, and the South Shore Cultural Center.

The purpose of this project is to create a long-term plan for improvements for the parks over time it also functions as a planning tool for the community and the Chicago Park District and will become the South Lakefront Framework Plan.

t.hill@hpherald.com