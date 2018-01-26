City repairs water main break on 52nd Harper that led to temporary flooding

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

The Department of Water Management (DWM) repaired a water main break on the corner of 52nd Street and Harper Avenue, which led to temporary flooding in the streets on Thursday night Jan.25.

The flood was reported around 9:47 p.m. after pedestrians leaving Hyatt Place Chicago in Harper Court noticed water gradually ascending upon the streets.

There were also reports of flooding on Harper Avenue and 54th Place.

A city worker said that the break happened underground around 9:30 p.m. and after repairing the break, the city turned the water on to make sure it was working. Following the repair of the break, the city worker explained the reason why the water ascended upon the streets was the need for a sewer release point to drain the water.

Once the workers discovered the sewer release point underwater, the issue was resolved and the water gradually descended.

In October the Department of Water Management and Benchmark Construction Company began work to install a new water main system throughout Hyde Park. Before now, the water main system hadn’t been updated since 1890.

For more information on the city water main project in Hyde Park, contact the city’s 24-Hour Service and Information Line at 311 or the Department of Water Management Office of Public Affairs at 312-744-6635.

