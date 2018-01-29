Congressmen announce their plans for this year’s State of the Union Address

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Congressman Bobby Rush (D-1) and Congresswoman Robin Kelly (D-2) have announced their plans for President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address, Tuesday night at 9 p.m. (Eastern Time), in Washington, D.C.

Hyde Park’s State Sen. Kwame Raoul (D-13), a candidate for Illinois Attorney General, will be Kelly’s guest at this year’s State of the Union address.

As a first generation Haitian-American, Kelly believes Raoul’s presence and voice at the State of the Union is greatly needed, in light of Trump’s recent derogatory remarks about Haiti and African and Latino nations.

Kelly believes Raoul is living proof of the massive and positive impact that immigrants and their families have made in both the community and on the nation.

“I am pleased that my friend, State Senator Kwame Raoul, will be joining me as my guest for this year’s State of the Union,” Kelly said. “Senator Raoul has been a respected leader in the Illinois General Assembly since taking over for President Barack Obama upon his election to the U.S. Senate.”

Rush, whose district includes Hyde Park, announced today that he plans to boycott the State of the Union Address.

“This has been the most chaotic, divisive, and incompetent first year of any administration and I will not sit and watch as Trump pretends that he’s off to a successful start. He’s not,” Rush said in a written statement. “Trump does not respect the office, our long standing institutions, traditions, and many of our citizens, who he has repeatedly insulted. We are watching the presidency erode before our eyes and I, for one, refuse to participate in pomp and circumstance that does nothing but normalize his egregious and hateful behavior. This is a presidency that has been built on racism, stupidity, and lies, which has already wasted enough of America’s time and I will not waste anymore of mine.”

