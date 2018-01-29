Public education forum to be held at Kenwood High School

By TONIA HILL

A public education forum will be held next month at Kenwood Academy High School 5015 S. Blackstone Ave., on Monday, Feb 12.

The forum will examine what makes a school great and how school-level ratings factor into that determination.

“Chicago schools live and die by their level ratings,” according to a description of the event. “Ratings drive enrollment and resources and are used to justify closings. What if communities created a rating system to help schools, students and families? What would a rating system designed to decrease sorting, segregation, and inequity look like?”

Jack Schneider, assistant professor of education, College of the Holy Cross and author of the book “Beyond Test Scores: A Better Way to Measure School” and director of research at the Massachusetts Consortium for Innovative Education Assessment will lead the discussion.

The forum will begin at 7 p.m. and is sponsored by Chicago United for Equity, Chicago Teachers Union, Chicago Teachers Union Foundation, FairTest, Generation All, Parents 4 Teachers and Raise Your Hand.

