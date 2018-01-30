The League of Women Voters of Chicago to host candidates forum for 25th House District

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

The League of Women Voters of Chicago will host a candidate’s forum for Illinois State Representative for the 25th District candidates on Sunday, Feb. 4, from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The event will take place at Montgomery Place, 5550 South Shore Drive. The group will host Democratic candidates Angelique Collins, Ebonie Davis, Adrienne Irmer, Grace Chan McKibben, Ann Marie Miles, Flynn Rush, and Curtis Tarver II who are all vying for the 25th House District seat.

After nearly 40 years in the legislature, State Rep. Barbara Flynn Currie (D-25) announced on Sept. 15, that she would not run for reelection in 2018. Since her announcement, the seven candidates announced that they will run in the 2018 Illinois March Primary election.

For more information on the League of Women Voters candidate forum, visit montgomeryplace.org.

