The Obama Foundation is now hiring

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

The Obama Foundation is hiring, according to an announcement made on Monday, Jan. 29. The foundation launched a new career page on its website.

The page will be updated regularly as new job openings become available. Job seekers can apply for individual jobs as well as submit their resume for future opportunities.

The Obama Foundation is now accepting applications for its summer 2018 internship program. The internship is open to current undergraduate and graduate students who are eligible to work in the United States. The application will close on Monday, Feb. 12, at 5 p.m. CT.

Stacey D. Mitchell was also named as the new Director of People. Mitchell will be “charged with attracting, engaging, and retaining exceptional and diverse talent for the Obama Foundation and building a culture that allows it to reach its goals,” said the foundation in a written statement.

“As a South Sider, I am honored to join the Obama Foundation as it continues the momentum it created in 2017, said Stacey D. Mitchell, Director of People for the Obama Foundation, in a written statement. “The Obama Foundation has made a commitment to advance civic life for people on the South Side, in the city and across the globe, and I am excited to help us live up to this commitment. I look forward to working with David and the Foundation staff to attract diverse talent and to help our current team develop the culture and leadership ability necessary to realize the vision.”

Earlier this month, the foundation selected the Lakeside Alliance as construction manager for the Barack Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park. Additionally, the foundation has submitted its planned development and lakefront protection applications for the site.

Groundbreaking for the Obama Center is expected to begin late this year and is slated to open to the public in 2021.

To access the foundation’s career page visit www.obama.org/careers or to access the internship application visit www.obama.org/internship/

t.hill@hpherald.com