Ebonie Davis removed from 25th House District ballot

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

Ebonie Davis, a candidate for State Representative of the 25th District, was recently removed from the ballot on Tuesday Jan. 30, according to the Chicago Board of Elections.

The Chicago Board of Elections website reported that Davis’s removal from the ballot was due to lack of valid signatures required to qualify to run.

A petition was filed challenging the number of signatures Davis acquired in order to be on the ballot.

According to the Board of Elections, after investigating the 1,118 signatures Davis acquired, 670 signatures were reported invalid. The minimum number of valid signatures required by law for placement on the ballot is 500. At 448 signatures Davis was 52 signatures short of the minimum requirement.

Candidates Anne Marie Miles, Curtis Tarver II, Adrienne Irmer, Grace Chan McKibben, Angelique Collins, Flynn Rush and William Calloway remain on the ballot for the State Representative of the 25th District seat.

