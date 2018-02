By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

The Museum of Science and Industry (MSI), 5700 S. Lake Shore Dr., is offering free days for Illinois residents on select days in February and March.

Illinois residents receive free museum entry Feb. 1,5-8, 12-15, 20-22, 26-27. In March free museum entry is on Wednesday, March 14.

MSI is open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

