January 31, 2018 Week In Photos Chicago Blackhawks Fan Development team member Eddie Kerrigan (right) demonstrates hockey fundamentals to local kids participating in the Chicago Blackhawks Children’s Hockey Clinic, last Saturday morning, at the Midway Plaisance Rink, 1130 Midway Plaisance. – Owen M. Lawson III (Left to right) Sabina Beechum, 3, and her mom Nicole; Eve Westring, 6, and her mom Alyssa and Hoyt Long receive assistance from Printmaking instructor Michelle Nordmeyer as they work on art projects, last Friday evening, during Neighbors’ Night at the Hyde Park Art Center, 5220 S. Cornell Ave. – Owen M. Lawson III (From left to right) Michael Rogers, Xfinity’s Hyde Park Store Senior Sales Consultant, Fawn Smith, Xfinity’s Community Relations Manager, Chris Smith, Xfinity’s Regional Vice President for Marketing and Sales, David Martinez, Xfinity’s Regional Retail Market Manager,Lisette Martinez, Xfinity’s Regional Director of Retail, 26th District Illinois State Representative Christian Mitchell, Madeline Hugger, Xfinity’s Hyde Park Store Manager, Matthew Quantz, Xfinity’s Regional Vice President for Sales, 4th Ward Alderman Sophia King, Bright Star Church Pastor Chris Harris, Sr. & Tonisa James, Xfinity’s Hyde Park Store Assistant Store Manager, cut the ceremonial ribbon during the grand opening of Xfinity’s store, 1322 E. 53rd St., in the Vue53 building, Thursday, Jan. 25. – Marc Monaghan