Woman shot in Kenwood on Tuesday night

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

A 28-year-old woman was shot and wounded on Tuesday evening, Jan. 30, in the 4800 block of South Cottage Grove Ave.

Chicago Police said the victim was getting out of her car around 5.p.m. when she heard gunshots and felt pain. She sustained a wound to her right arm.

The victim initially thought she was shot with a BB gun and later in the day decided to go to the hospital where she was told it was a gunshot wound.

She drove to the University of Chicago Hospital for treatment, and her condition is listed as good.

Circumstances of the shooting are unknown, according to Police. No one is in custody. Area Central Detectives are investigating.

t.hill@hpherald.com