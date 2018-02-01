Hyde Park Kenwood Coalition for Equitable Community Development to host annual meeting

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

The Hyde Park Kenwood Coalition for Equitable Community Development (CECD) will host its annual meeting entitled “What is Happening in Woodlawn? How Will It Affect Hyde Park?” on Saturday, Feb. 3, at 10 a.m.

The meeting will take place at Augustana Lutheran Church of Hyde Park, 5550 S. Woodlawn Ave. The guest speaker will be Calvin Holmes, president of the Chicago Community Fund, whose mission includes helping to stabilize developing communities with an emphasis on preserving affordable housing.

During the meeting, Holmes will discuss the impact the Obama Presidential Center could have on the neighborhood.

According to his bio, Holmes served as a President Obama appointee to the Community Development Advisory Board and a board member of the Community and Economic Development Organization in Woodlawn, Washington Park and South Shore.

The meeting is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.

For more information on how to attend the Hyde Park Kenwood Coalition for Equitable Community Development meeting, visit hpkcoalition.org.

