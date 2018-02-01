Street closures on 53rd St. near Cornell due to water main installation

By GABRIELLA CRUZ-MARTÍNEZ

As the Department of Water Management (DWM) continues to repair the water main system in Hyde Park, the eastbound lane on 53rd Street near South Lake Park Avenue has been temporarily closed due to work being done on 53rd Street and Cornell Avenue.

While Lake Park Avenue is blocked, construction workers are redirecting traffic on Cornell Avenue to East 55th Street and East Hyde Park Boulevard.

The construction work is scheduled to end around 5 p.m.

On Feb. 2 and 3 the DWM construction crew will begin work on the intersection of Hyde Park Boulevard and 53rd Street, which could obstruct the flow of traffic.

In October, the DWM and Benchmark Construction Company began work to install a new water main system throughout Hyde Park. Before now, the water main system hadn’t been updated since 1890.

For more information on the city water main project in Hyde Park, contact the city’s 24-Hour Service and Information Line at 311 or the Department of Water Management Office of Public Affairs at 312-744-6635.

