Arne Duncan to speak at U of C Medicine next week

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

Arne Duncan, Hyde Park native, former CPS CEO and former U.S. Secretary of Education, will speak at the University of Chicago Medical Center’s MacLean Center for Medical Ethics on Wednesday, Feb. 7, in the Billings Hospital Auditorium, 5812 S. Ellis Ave.

Duncan is one of many that will be featured during a weekly lecture series co-sponsored by the MacLean Center and the University of Chicago Trauma Center. The weekly lecture series will be hosted over the next few months. The theme for the series is the topic of violence and trauma and trauma surgery.

“As we plan our new trauma center at the University of Chicago, we have invited local and national experts and community leaders to discuss the ethical issues related to violence, trauma, and trauma surgery,” said the Medical Center.

Duncan’s lecture on Wednesday is titled “Reducing Violence in the City of Chicago.”

“Reducing intentional violence and preventing trauma will require both individual action and community engagement,” said the Medical Center in its announcement of the event. “Research is needed to reduce violence and trauma and to improve trauma care and patient outcomes.”

U. of C. Medicine, last December, opened the doors to its new adult emergency department. The hospital began treating patients in January and, pending review and certification by the Illinois Department of Public Health, will offer Level 1 adult trauma care in May.

Future guest for the series include, U. of C. Helen Ross Professor Harold Pollack, Founder and CEO of Cure Violence Dr. Gary Slutkin, and Chicago Police Board President Lori Lightfoot.

The seminars are held every Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the Billings Hospital Auditorium.

For more information on the lecture series visit macleanethics.uchicago.edu.

