13 local car robberies in one month

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

The Chicago Police Department released a community alert to inform residents about about 13 robberies within the area last month.

In each robbery, Chicago Police said the victims left their vehicles unattended and unlocked with the keys inside the vehicle.

The dates, times and locations are listed below:

• 4400 Block of South Berkeley Avenue, Tuesday, Jan. 2, at 5:50 p.m.

• 4700 Block of South Woodlawn Avenue, Wednesday, Jan. 3, at 7:40 a.m.

• 4800 Block of South Woodlawn Avenue, Wednesday, Jan. 3, at 2:20 p.m.

• 4900 Block of South Drexel Boulevard, from Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018 between 9:59 p.m. and Friday, Jan. 5, at 8:12 a.m.

• 5000 Block of South Cornell Avenue, Sunday, Jan. 7, at 4:20 p.m.

• 5000 Block of South Lake Shore Drive, West, Monday, Jan. 8, at 7:36 p.m.

• 5100 Block of South Lake Park Avenue, Monday, Jan. 8, at 8:20 p.m.

• 1100 Block of East 46th Street, Tuesday, Jan. 9, at 5:30 p.m.

• 1100 Block of East 48th Street, Saturday, Jan. 13, between 8:30 p.m. and 11:15 p.m.

• 1300 Block of East Hyde Park Boulevard, from Wednesday, Jan. 17 between 6 a.m. and Thursday, Jan. 18 at 5 p.m.

• 1600 Block of East 53rd Street, Thursday, Jan. 18, at 6:10 p.m.

• 900 Block of East Hyde Park Boulevard, Friday, Jan. 19, between 10:30 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 20, at 7:30 a.m.

• 1000 Block of East 47th Street, Wednesday, Jan. 24, between 2 p.m. and 4:15 p.m.

Police are asking community members to be aware and to alert neighbors, pay attention to suspicious people loitering in the area, to not leave keys in their cars, and to call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of any suspicious people including any vehicle descriptions and license plate information.

The Chicago Police Department also asks that anyone with information contact the Bureau of Detectives, Area Central at 312-747-8380.

t.hill@hpherald.com